Regeneron: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.34 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had net income of $11.54. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $12.46 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.75 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.72 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.67 billion.

