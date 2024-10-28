Regency Centers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Regency Centers Corp. (REG) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Regency Centers Corp. (REG) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Jacksonville, Florida, said it had funds from operations of $195.1 million, or $1.07 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.04 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $98.1 million, or 54 cents per share.

The shopping center real estate investment trust, based in Jacksonville, Florida, posted revenue of $360.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $355.2 million.

Regency Centers expects full-year funds from operations to be $4.27 to $4.29 per share.

