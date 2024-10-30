Redwood Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income…

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $14.8 million.

The Mill Valley, California-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

