RE/MAX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) on Thursday reported profit of $966,000 in its third quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 38 cents per share.

The franchisor of residential real estate brokerages posted revenue of $78.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, RE/MAX said it expects revenue in the range of $71 million to $76 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $306 million to $311 million.

