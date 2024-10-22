Range Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $50.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $615 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $680.2 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $626.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.