Rambus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 28, 2024, 5:48 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported net income of $48.7 million in its third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 50 cents per share.

The memory chip designer posted revenue of $145.5 million in the period.

