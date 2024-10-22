Quest Diagnostics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $226 million.…

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $226 million.

On a per-share basis, the Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.99. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.30 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.26 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.41 billion.

Quest Diagnostics expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.85 to $8.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.8 billion to $9.85 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DGX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.