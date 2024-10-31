Quanta Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $293.2 million. The Houston-based…

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.95 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were $2.72 per share.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.95 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were $2.72 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.66 per share.

The specialty contractor for utility and energy companies posted revenue of $6.49 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.55 billion.

Quanta Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $8.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $23.5 billion to $23.9 billion.

