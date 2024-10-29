Qorvo: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.4 million in…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and stock option expense, were $1.88 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Qorvo expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $875 million to $925 million for the fiscal third quarter.

