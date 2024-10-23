QCR Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $27.8 million.…

The bank, based in Moline, Illinois, said it had earnings of $1.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.78 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $152.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $86.9 million, also beating Street forecasts.

