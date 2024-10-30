Public Storage: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — Public Storage (PSA) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in…

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — Public Storage (PSA) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.

The Glendale, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $738.2 million, or $4.20 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $4.25 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $380.7 million, or $2.16 per share.

The self-storage facility real estate investment trust, based in Glendale, California, posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

Public Storage expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $16.50 to $16.85 per share.

