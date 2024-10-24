Provident Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) — AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) — Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) on Thursday reported net income of $716,000 in…

AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) — AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) — Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) on Thursday reported net income of $716,000 in its third quarter.

The Amesbury, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of 4 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $24.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.1 million, beating Street forecasts.

