Prosperity Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $127.3 million.

The Houston-based bank said it had earnings of $1.34 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $459 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $302.8 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $299.8 million.

