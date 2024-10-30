ProPetro: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $137.1 million…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $137.1 million in its third quarter.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $360.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $357.8 million.

