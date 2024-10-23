PROG Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported profit of $84 million in…

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported profit of $84 million in its third quarter.

The Draper, Utah-based company said it had profit of $1.94 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 77 cents per share.

The rent-to-own company posted revenue of $606.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $599.6 million.

PROG Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.44 billion to $2.46 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRG

