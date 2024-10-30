Procore Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.4 million…

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.4 million in its third quarter.

The Carpinteria, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The construction management software posted revenue of $295.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $287.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Procore Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $296 million to $298 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.15 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCOR

