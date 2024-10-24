Principal Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Thursday reported a loss…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Thursday reported a loss of $220 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.76 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $3.01 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.67 billion, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.92 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.