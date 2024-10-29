Princeton Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.6 million…

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Princeton, New Jersey, said it had a loss of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $33.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

Princeton Bancorp shares have increased nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $36.22, a rise of 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BPRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BPRN

