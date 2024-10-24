Primis Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) on Thursday reported net income of $1.2 million…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) on Thursday reported net income of $1.2 million in its third quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue of $66.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $37.3 million.

