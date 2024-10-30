PriceSmart: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) on Wednesday reported net income of $29.1 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) on Wednesday reported net income of $29.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 94 cents.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $138.9 million, or $4.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.91 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSMT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.