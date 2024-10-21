Preferred Bank: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Preferred Bank (PFBC) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $33.4 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Preferred Bank (PFBC) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $33.4 million.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of $2.46 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.39 per share.

The independent commercial bank posted revenue of $132.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $72.3 million, also topping Street forecasts.

