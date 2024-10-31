CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 572¾ 573¾ 563½ 570¼ —3 Mar 592¾ 593¾ 584¼ 589½ —4 May 605 605¼ 595¾ 600½ —4¾ Jul 610½ 611¼ 601¼ 606 —5½ Sep 622 622¼ 613½ 617¾ —5½ Dec 637½ 637½ 628¾ 632½ —6¼ Mar 645½ 648¼ 640¼ 643 —6¼ May 645 645 645 645 —6¼ Est. sales 131,827. Wed.’s sales 124,456 Wed.’s open int 419,021, up 3,133 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 411½ 412¾ 409¼ 410¾ — ¾ Mar 425½ 428 423¼ 426 +½ May 433¾ 436½ 432 434½ +¾ Jul 438½ 441¼ 437 440 +1½ Sep 435 436¾ 433½ 435 +¼ Dec 440¾ 442½ 439¼ 440½ Mar 451¼ 453¼ 450½ 451 — ¼ May 456¾ 459 456¼ 456¾ — ½ Jul 461½ 462½ 460½ 460¾ — ¼ Dec 448¾ 450 448 448 — ½ Est. sales 310,690. Wed.’s sales 287,279 Wed.’s open int 1,687,844, up 4,516 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 391 403¾ 387¾ 400¼ +9½ Mar 391 402½ 387½ 399½ +9¼ May 391 400 391 399 +9½ Jul 388½ 388½ 388½ 388½ — ¾ Est. sales 662. Wed.’s sales 662 Wed.’s open int 4,138, up 57 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 977½ 985½ 975½ 981 +4½ Jan 991¼ 999¼ 988¼ 995 +3¾ Mar 1006 1013¾ 1002¼ 1009¾ +4¼ May 1021¾ 1029½ 1018¼ 1025¾ +4½ Jul 1033 1041½ 1030 1038 +5 Aug 1035¼ 1042½ 1031¼ 1039¼ +5 Sep 1027¼ 1033¾ 1024¼ 1031¼ +4½ Nov 1027½ 1034¾ 1024¾ 1032 +4¾ Jan 1036¾ 1045½ 1036½ 1042¼ +3¾ Mar 1041¼ 1048¾ 1040¾ 1046¾ +3¾ May 1054¼ 1054¼ 1054 1054 +4 Jul 1065¾ 1065¾ 1065¾ 1065¾ +7¾ Nov 1049¾ 1050 1045 1047¼ +3½ Est. sales 319,485. Wed.’s sales 292,173 Wed.’s open int 819,840

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.