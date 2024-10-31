CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|572¾
|573¾
|563½
|570¼
|—3
|Mar
|592¾
|593¾
|584¼
|589½
|—4
|May
|605
|605¼
|595¾
|600½
|—4¾
|Jul
|610½
|611¼
|601¼
|606
|—5½
|Sep
|622
|622¼
|613½
|617¾
|—5½
|Dec
|637½
|637½
|628¾
|632½
|—6¼
|Mar
|645½
|648¼
|640¼
|643
|—6¼
|May
|645
|645
|645
|645
|—6¼
|Est. sales 131,827.
|Wed.’s sales 124,456
|Wed.’s open int 419,021,
|up 3,133
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|411½
|412¾
|409¼
|410¾
|—
|¾
|Mar
|425½
|428
|423¼
|426
|+½
|May
|433¾
|436½
|432
|434½
|+¾
|Jul
|438½
|441¼
|437
|440
|+1½
|Sep
|435
|436¾
|433½
|435
|+¼
|Dec
|440¾
|442½
|439¼
|440½
|Mar
|451¼
|453¼
|450½
|451
|—
|¼
|May
|456¾
|459
|456¼
|456¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|461½
|462½
|460½
|460¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|448¾
|450
|448
|448
|—
|½
|Est. sales 310,690.
|Wed.’s sales 287,279
|Wed.’s open int 1,687,844,
|up 4,516
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|391
|403¾
|387¾
|400¼
|+9½
|Mar
|391
|402½
|387½
|399½
|+9¼
|May
|391
|400
|391
|399
|+9½
|Jul
|388½
|388½
|388½
|388½
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 662.
|Wed.’s sales 662
|Wed.’s open int 4,138,
|up 57
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|977½
|985½
|975½
|981
|+4½
|Jan
|991¼
|999¼
|988¼
|995
|+3¾
|Mar
|1006
|1013¾
|1002¼
|1009¾
|+4¼
|May
|1021¾
|1029½
|1018¼
|1025¾
|+4½
|Jul
|1033
|1041½
|1030
|1038
|+5
|Aug
|1035¼
|1042½
|1031¼
|1039¼
|+5
|Sep
|1027¼
|1033¾
|1024¼
|1031¼
|+4½
|Nov
|1027½
|1034¾
|1024¾
|1032
|+4¾
|Jan
|1036¾
|1045½
|1036½
|1042¼
|+3¾
|Mar
|1041¼
|1048¾
|1040¾
|1046¾
|+3¾
|May
|1054¼
|1054¼
|1054
|1054
|+4
|Jul
|1065¾
|1065¾
|1065¾
|1065¾
|+7¾
|Nov
|1049¾
|1050
|1045
|1047¼
|+3½
|Est. sales 319,485.
|Wed.’s sales 292,173
|Wed.’s open int 819,840
