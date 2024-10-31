Live Radio
The Associated Press

October 31, 2024, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 572¾ 573¾ 563½ 570¼ —3
Mar 592¾ 593¾ 584¼ 589½ —4
May 605 605¼ 595¾ 600½ —4¾
Jul 610½ 611¼ 601¼ 606 —5½
Sep 622 622¼ 613½ 617¾ —5½
Dec 637½ 637½ 628¾ 632½ —6¼
Mar 645½ 648¼ 640¼ 643 —6¼
May 645 645 645 645 —6¼
Est. sales 131,827. Wed.’s sales 124,456
Wed.’s open int 419,021, up 3,133
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 411½ 412¾ 409¼ 410¾ ¾
Mar 425½ 428 423¼ 426
May 433¾ 436½ 432 434½
Jul 438½ 441¼ 437 440 +1½
Sep 435 436¾ 433½ 435
Dec 440¾ 442½ 439¼ 440½
Mar 451¼ 453¼ 450½ 451 ¼
May 456¾ 459 456¼ 456¾ ½
Jul 461½ 462½ 460½ 460¾ ¼
Dec 448¾ 450 448 448 ½
Est. sales 310,690. Wed.’s sales 287,279
Wed.’s open int 1,687,844, up 4,516
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 391 403¾ 387¾ 400¼ +9½
Mar 391 402½ 387½ 399½ +9¼
May 391 400 391 399 +9½
Jul 388½ 388½ 388½ 388½ ¾
Est. sales 662. Wed.’s sales 662
Wed.’s open int 4,138, up 57
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 977½ 985½ 975½ 981 +4½
Jan 991¼ 999¼ 988¼ 995 +3¾
Mar 1006 1013¾ 1002¼ 1009¾ +4¼
May 1021¾ 1029½ 1018¼ 1025¾ +4½
Jul 1033 1041½ 1030 1038 +5
Aug 1035¼ 1042½ 1031¼ 1039¼ +5
Sep 1027¼ 1033¾ 1024¼ 1031¼ +4½
Nov 1027½ 1034¾ 1024¾ 1032 +4¾
Jan 1036¾ 1045½ 1036½ 1042¼ +3¾
Mar 1041¼ 1048¾ 1040¾ 1046¾ +3¾
May 1054¼ 1054¼ 1054 1054 +4
Jul 1065¾ 1065¾ 1065¾ 1065¾ +7¾
Nov 1049¾ 1050 1045 1047¼ +3½
Est. sales 319,485. Wed.’s sales 292,173
Wed.’s open int 819,840

