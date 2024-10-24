CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|579
|584¼
|575
|580¾
|+2¼
|Mar
|599¼
|603½
|594¼
|600½
|+2¼
|May
|607¾
|613¼
|604
|610¼
|+2
|Jul
|615
|618¼
|609½
|615
|+1
|Sep
|623¾
|627¼
|618½
|624
|+½
|Dec
|637¼
|640
|631
|636½
|—
|¼
|Mar
|647¼
|647¼
|642¾
|642¾
|—2¾
|Est. sales 98,356.
|Wed.’s sales 83,569
|Wed.’s open int 406,629
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|418¾
|424
|418¼
|421
|+2
|Mar
|431¾
|436¾
|431¼
|434½
|+2½
|May
|439½
|443½
|439
|441½
|+1¾
|Jul
|443¼
|447¼
|443
|445
|+1¼
|Sep
|435
|439½
|435
|438
|+2½
|Dec
|441¼
|445¾
|441¼
|443¾
|+2
|Mar
|452½
|455½
|452
|455½
|+3¼
|May
|458
|461½
|457½
|460½
|+2¼
|Jul
|464¾
|465½
|463
|465½
|+3½
|Sep
|450¼
|451¼
|450¼
|451
|+1¼
|Dec
|450½
|451½
|449¼
|449½
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 446,201.
|Wed.’s sales 421,538
|Wed.’s open int 1,663,332,
|up 19,877
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|380
|383¾
|379¼
|381¼
|+¾
|Mar
|378
|380½
|377¾
|379½
|+1½
|May
|378
|378
|378
|378
|+2¼
|Est. sales 299.
|Wed.’s sales 299
|Wed.’s open int 3,991
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|997½
|1012¼
|995½
|996½
|—1
|Jan
|1005
|1018
|1002½
|1005
|Mar
|1015½
|1028
|1012¾
|1015½
|—
|¼
|May
|1031
|1040
|1026¼
|1029¾
|+¾
|Jul
|1045
|1050¾
|1037¾
|1041
|+¾
|Aug
|1045½
|1051½
|1038¾
|1041½
|+¼
|Sep
|1033¼
|1042¼
|1030¾
|1034¼
|+¼
|Nov
|1035¼
|1045
|1031¾
|1035½
|—
|¼
|Jan
|1049
|1053¾
|1045
|1049½
|+2
|Mar
|1054¾
|1054¾
|1049
|1054¾
|+3
|Jul
|1071
|1071
|1064½
|1068¾
|+1¾
|Nov
|1060
|1060
|1054
|1054½
|+1¾
|Est. sales 388,065.
|Wed.’s sales 352,463
|Wed.’s open int 937,882
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.