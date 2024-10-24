CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 579 584¼ 575 580¾ +2¼ Mar 599¼ 603½ 594¼ 600½ +2¼ May 607¾ 613¼ 604 610¼ +2 Jul 615 618¼ 609½ 615 +1 Sep 623¾ 627¼ 618½ 624 +½ Dec 637¼ 640 631 636½ — ¼ Mar 647¼ 647¼ 642¾ 642¾ —2¾ Est. sales 98,356. Wed.’s sales 83,569 Wed.’s open int 406,629 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 418¾ 424 418¼ 421 +2 Mar 431¾ 436¾ 431¼ 434½ +2½ May 439½ 443½ 439 441½ +1¾ Jul 443¼ 447¼ 443 445 +1¼ Sep 435 439½ 435 438 +2½ Dec 441¼ 445¾ 441¼ 443¾ +2 Mar 452½ 455½ 452 455½ +3¼ May 458 461½ 457½ 460½ +2¼ Jul 464¾ 465½ 463 465½ +3½ Sep 450¼ 451¼ 450¼ 451 +1¼ Dec 450½ 451½ 449¼ 449½ — ¾ Est. sales 446,201. Wed.’s sales 421,538 Wed.’s open int 1,663,332, up 19,877 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 380 383¾ 379¼ 381¼ +¾ Mar 378 380½ 377¾ 379½ +1½ May 378 378 378 378 +2¼ Est. sales 299. Wed.’s sales 299 Wed.’s open int 3,991 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 997½ 1012¼ 995½ 996½ —1 Jan 1005 1018 1002½ 1005 Mar 1015½ 1028 1012¾ 1015½ — ¼ May 1031 1040 1026¼ 1029¾ +¾ Jul 1045 1050¾ 1037¾ 1041 +¾ Aug 1045½ 1051½ 1038¾ 1041½ +¼ Sep 1033¼ 1042¼ 1030¾ 1034¼ +¼ Nov 1035¼ 1045 1031¾ 1035½ — ¼ Jan 1049 1053¾ 1045 1049½ +2 Mar 1054¾ 1054¾ 1049 1054¾ +3 Jul 1071 1071 1064½ 1068¾ +1¾ Nov 1060 1060 1054 1054½ +1¾ Est. sales 388,065. Wed.’s sales 352,463 Wed.’s open int 937,882

