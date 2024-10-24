Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

October 24, 2024, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 579 584¼ 575 580¾ +2¼
Mar 599¼ 603½ 594¼ 600½ +2¼
May 607¾ 613¼ 604 610¼ +2
Jul 615 618¼ 609½ 615 +1
Sep 623¾ 627¼ 618½ 624
Dec 637¼ 640 631 636½ ¼
Mar 647¼ 647¼ 642¾ 642¾ —2¾
Est. sales 98,356. Wed.’s sales 83,569
Wed.’s open int 406,629
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 418¾ 424 418¼ 421 +2
Mar 431¾ 436¾ 431¼ 434½ +2½
May 439½ 443½ 439 441½ +1¾
Jul 443¼ 447¼ 443 445 +1¼
Sep 435 439½ 435 438 +2½
Dec 441¼ 445¾ 441¼ 443¾ +2
Mar 452½ 455½ 452 455½ +3¼
May 458 461½ 457½ 460½ +2¼
Jul 464¾ 465½ 463 465½ +3½
Sep 450¼ 451¼ 450¼ 451 +1¼
Dec 450½ 451½ 449¼ 449½ ¾
Est. sales 446,201. Wed.’s sales 421,538
Wed.’s open int 1,663,332, up 19,877
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 380 383¾ 379¼ 381¼
Mar 378 380½ 377¾ 379½ +1½
May 378 378 378 378 +2¼
Est. sales 299. Wed.’s sales 299
Wed.’s open int 3,991
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 997½ 1012¼ 995½ 996½ —1
Jan 1005 1018 1002½ 1005
Mar 1015½ 1028 1012¾ 1015½ ¼
May 1031 1040 1026¼ 1029¾
Jul 1045 1050¾ 1037¾ 1041
Aug 1045½ 1051½ 1038¾ 1041½
Sep 1033¼ 1042¼ 1030¾ 1034¼
Nov 1035¼ 1045 1031¾ 1035½ ¼
Jan 1049 1053¾ 1045 1049½ +2
Mar 1054¾ 1054¾ 1049 1054¾ +3
Jul 1071 1071 1064½ 1068¾ +1¾
Nov 1060 1060 1054 1054½ +1¾
Est. sales 388,065. Wed.’s sales 352,463
Wed.’s open int 937,882

