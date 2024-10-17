CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 584¼ 591¾ 576¼ 590¼ +5¼ Mar 605 611¼ 596¼ 610¼ +5 May 615¾ 622 607¼ 620¾ +4¾ Jul 620½ 626½ 612½ 625¾ +4¾ Sep 627½ 634¼ 621 633¾ +4½ Dec 642½ 645¾ 633½ 645½ +4½ Mar 648 650¼ 641¼ 650¼ +1¾ Est. sales 93,758. Wed.’s sales 103,876 Wed.’s open int 395,665 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 404½ 407¼ 399 406 +1¼ Mar 420¼ 422 414 420¾ +¼ May 428¾ 429¾ 422¼ 428¾ Jul 433¾ 434¾ 427½ 433¼ — ¾ Sep 431½ 432½ 426 430¾ — ¾ Dec 438 439¾ 433¼ 437¾ — ¾ Mar 449½ 450¼ 444½ 448¾ — ¾ May 455 455 450½ 453 —2¼ Jul 457¾ 457¾ 454 456 —3 Sep 444¼ 444¼ 444¼ 444¼ —2½ Dec 446¼ 447¾ 444¼ 447¾ +1 Dec 443¼ 443¼ 443¼ 443¼ — ¾ Est. sales 383,897. Wed.’s sales 398,086 Wed.’s open int 1,582,339, up 27,668 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 378 386¼ 376¾ 383 +4 Mar 374½ 382½ 374½ 382¼ +7½ Est. sales 314. Wed.’s sales 657 Wed.’s open int 4,044, up 85 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 978¾ 988¼ 968¼ 987½ +7½ Jan 993 998¼ 980¾ 997¾ +3¾ Mar 1006½ 1011¾ 994¼ 1010¼ +2½ May 1020½ 1025½ 1008½ 1024½ +2½ Jul 1031¾ 1036½ 1019½ 1035½ +2 Aug 1033 1036¾ 1020½ 1036 +2 Sep 1028¼ 1028½ 1013¾ 1027¾ +1¼ Nov 1027¼ 1031½ 1017 1030¾ +1½ Jan 1041 1042¾ 1029½ 1042½ +1¾ Mar 1037¾ 1040 1035¾ 1040 —5 May 1042 1042 1042 1042 —9½ Jul 1054 1054 1050¼ 1050¼ —9 Nov 1045 1045¼ 1038 1045 — ¾ Est. sales 391,055. Wed.’s sales 522,846 Wed.’s open int 964,118, up 15,890

