CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|584¼
|591¾
|576¼
|590¼
|+5¼
|Mar
|605
|611¼
|596¼
|610¼
|+5
|May
|615¾
|622
|607¼
|620¾
|+4¾
|Jul
|620½
|626½
|612½
|625¾
|+4¾
|Sep
|627½
|634¼
|621
|633¾
|+4½
|Dec
|642½
|645¾
|633½
|645½
|+4½
|Mar
|648
|650¼
|641¼
|650¼
|+1¾
|Est. sales 93,758.
|Wed.’s sales 103,876
|Wed.’s open int 395,665
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|404½
|407¼
|399
|406
|+1¼
|Mar
|420¼
|422
|414
|420¾
|+¼
|May
|428¾
|429¾
|422¼
|428¾
|Jul
|433¾
|434¾
|427½
|433¼
|—
|¾
|Sep
|431½
|432½
|426
|430¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|438
|439¾
|433¼
|437¾
|—
|¾
|Mar
|449½
|450¼
|444½
|448¾
|—
|¾
|May
|455
|455
|450½
|453
|—2¼
|Jul
|457¾
|457¾
|454
|456
|—3
|Sep
|444¼
|444¼
|444¼
|444¼
|—2½
|Dec
|446¼
|447¾
|444¼
|447¾
|+1
|Dec
|443¼
|443¼
|443¼
|443¼
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 383,897.
|Wed.’s sales 398,086
|Wed.’s open int 1,582,339,
|up 27,668
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|378
|386¼
|376¾
|383
|+4
|Mar
|374½
|382½
|374½
|382¼
|+7½
|Est. sales 314.
|Wed.’s sales 657
|Wed.’s open int 4,044,
|up 85
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|978¾
|988¼
|968¼
|987½
|+7½
|Jan
|993
|998¼
|980¾
|997¾
|+3¾
|Mar
|1006½
|1011¾
|994¼
|1010¼
|+2½
|May
|1020½
|1025½
|1008½
|1024½
|+2½
|Jul
|1031¾
|1036½
|1019½
|1035½
|+2
|Aug
|1033
|1036¾
|1020½
|1036
|+2
|Sep
|1028¼
|1028½
|1013¾
|1027¾
|+1¼
|Nov
|1027¼
|1031½
|1017
|1030¾
|+1½
|Jan
|1041
|1042¾
|1029½
|1042½
|+1¾
|Mar
|1037¾
|1040
|1035¾
|1040
|—5
|May
|1042
|1042
|1042
|1042
|—9½
|Jul
|1054
|1054
|1050¼
|1050¼
|—9
|Nov
|1045
|1045¼
|1038
|1045
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 391,055.
|Wed.’s sales 522,846
|Wed.’s open int 964,118,
|up 15,890
