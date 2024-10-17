Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

October 17, 2024, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 584¼ 591¾ 576¼ 590¼ +5¼
Mar 605 611¼ 596¼ 610¼ +5
May 615¾ 622 607¼ 620¾ +4¾
Jul 620½ 626½ 612½ 625¾ +4¾
Sep 627½ 634¼ 621 633¾ +4½
Dec 642½ 645¾ 633½ 645½ +4½
Mar 648 650¼ 641¼ 650¼ +1¾
Est. sales 93,758. Wed.’s sales 103,876
Wed.’s open int 395,665
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 404½ 407¼ 399 406 +1¼
Mar 420¼ 422 414 420¾
May 428¾ 429¾ 422¼ 428¾
Jul 433¾ 434¾ 427½ 433¼ ¾
Sep 431½ 432½ 426 430¾ ¾
Dec 438 439¾ 433¼ 437¾ ¾
Mar 449½ 450¼ 444½ 448¾ ¾
May 455 455 450½ 453 —2¼
Jul 457¾ 457¾ 454 456 —3
Sep 444¼ 444¼ 444¼ 444¼ —2½
Dec 446¼ 447¾ 444¼ 447¾ +1
Dec 443¼ 443¼ 443¼ 443¼ ¾
Est. sales 383,897. Wed.’s sales 398,086
Wed.’s open int 1,582,339, up 27,668
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 378 386¼ 376¾ 383 +4
Mar 374½ 382½ 374½ 382¼ +7½
Est. sales 314. Wed.’s sales 657
Wed.’s open int 4,044, up 85
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 978¾ 988¼ 968¼ 987½ +7½
Jan 993 998¼ 980¾ 997¾ +3¾
Mar 1006½ 1011¾ 994¼ 1010¼ +2½
May 1020½ 1025½ 1008½ 1024½ +2½
Jul 1031¾ 1036½ 1019½ 1035½ +2
Aug 1033 1036¾ 1020½ 1036 +2
Sep 1028¼ 1028½ 1013¾ 1027¾ +1¼
Nov 1027¼ 1031½ 1017 1030¾ +1½
Jan 1041 1042¾ 1029½ 1042½ +1¾
Mar 1037¾ 1040 1035¾ 1040 —5
May 1042 1042 1042 1042 —9½
Jul 1054 1054 1050¼ 1050¼ —9
Nov 1045 1045¼ 1038 1045 ¾
Est. sales 391,055. Wed.’s sales 522,846
Wed.’s open int 964,118, up 15,890

