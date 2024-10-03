CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|614¼
|617¼
|602¾
|603¼
|—12
|Mar
|636
|639
|625¾
|626
|—11¼
|May
|647¾
|650¾
|638¼
|638¾
|—10¼
|Jul
|653
|656¼
|644¼
|644¾
|—10
|Sep
|662
|665
|654¼
|654½
|—9
|Dec
|673½
|677¾
|667¼
|667¾
|—8½
|Mar
|681½
|684¼
|675¾
|676
|—8
|Jul
|689¾
|689¾
|655¼
|655¼
|—11
|Est. sales 110,181.
|Wed.’s sales 200,817
|Wed.’s open int 382,988,
|up 4,052
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|431½
|433¼
|428½
|429¼
|—3¼
|Mar
|448¾
|450½
|446¼
|446½
|—3½
|May
|457¾
|459¼
|455½
|455¾
|—3
|Jul
|462¾
|464¼
|460¾
|461
|—2¾
|Sep
|453½
|454¾
|452
|452½
|—2
|Dec
|457¾
|458¾
|456¼
|456¾
|—1½
|Mar
|469
|469
|467
|467
|—1¾
|May
|474¼
|474½
|473¼
|473¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|477¾
|477¾
|476½
|476½
|—1¼
|Sep
|461
|461
|461
|461
|+½
|Dec
|460¼
|461½
|459¾
|459¾
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 219,005.
|Wed.’s sales 9,226
|Wed.’s open int 1,498,938,
|up 14,764
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|390
|392½
|378¼
|386
|—3¾
|Mar
|387¼
|387¼
|378
|384½
|—2¾
|Est. sales 498.
|Wed.’s sales 467
|Wed.’s open int 3,977
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1053¾
|1056¼
|1041¾
|1047¼
|—8¾
|Jan
|1070¾
|1074½
|1060¼
|1065½
|—8¾
|Mar
|1086½
|1089¼
|1075¼
|1080½
|—8¼
|May
|1100
|1102½
|1089¼
|1094
|—8¼
|Jul
|1110
|1112½
|1099¼
|1104½
|—8
|Aug
|1107¾
|1110½
|1098¼
|1103
|—8
|Sep
|1095½
|1096½
|1085
|1092¼
|—5¼
|Nov
|1092½
|1096¼
|1083½
|1089
|—7¼
|Jan
|1097½
|1106½
|1094½
|1099¼
|—7¾
|Mar
|1100½
|1106¾
|1100½
|1102¾
|—5
|May
|1109¼
|1110¼
|1104
|1104
|—7½
|Jul
|1114½
|1116½
|1114½
|1116
|—1½
|Nov
|1089½
|1093½
|1088
|1089
|—7
|Nov
|1084½
|1084½
|1084½
|1084½
|+2
|Est. sales 156,039.
|Wed.’s sales 292,807
|Wed.’s open int 871,525,
|up 6,150
