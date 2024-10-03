CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 614¼ 617¼ 602¾ 603¼ —12 Mar 636 639 625¾ 626 —11¼ May 647¾ 650¾ 638¼ 638¾ —10¼ Jul 653 656¼ 644¼ 644¾ —10 Sep 662 665 654¼ 654½ —9 Dec 673½ 677¾ 667¼ 667¾ —8½ Mar 681½ 684¼ 675¾ 676 —8 Jul 689¾ 689¾ 655¼ 655¼ —11 Est. sales 110,181. Wed.’s sales 200,817 Wed.’s open int 382,988, up 4,052 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 431½ 433¼ 428½ 429¼ —3¼ Mar 448¾ 450½ 446¼ 446½ —3½ May 457¾ 459¼ 455½ 455¾ —3 Jul 462¾ 464¼ 460¾ 461 —2¾ Sep 453½ 454¾ 452 452½ —2 Dec 457¾ 458¾ 456¼ 456¾ —1½ Mar 469 469 467 467 —1¾ May 474¼ 474½ 473¼ 473¾ — ¾ Jul 477¾ 477¾ 476½ 476½ —1¼ Sep 461 461 461 461 +½ Dec 460¼ 461½ 459¾ 459¾ — ¾ Est. sales 219,005. Wed.’s sales 9,226 Wed.’s open int 1,498,938, up 14,764 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 390 392½ 378¼ 386 —3¾ Mar 387¼ 387¼ 378 384½ —2¾ Est. sales 498. Wed.’s sales 467 Wed.’s open int 3,977 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1053¾ 1056¼ 1041¾ 1047¼ —8¾ Jan 1070¾ 1074½ 1060¼ 1065½ —8¾ Mar 1086½ 1089¼ 1075¼ 1080½ —8¼ May 1100 1102½ 1089¼ 1094 —8¼ Jul 1110 1112½ 1099¼ 1104½ —8 Aug 1107¾ 1110½ 1098¼ 1103 —8 Sep 1095½ 1096½ 1085 1092¼ —5¼ Nov 1092½ 1096¼ 1083½ 1089 —7¼ Jan 1097½ 1106½ 1094½ 1099¼ —7¾ Mar 1100½ 1106¾ 1100½ 1102¾ —5 May 1109¼ 1110¼ 1104 1104 —7½ Jul 1114½ 1116½ 1114½ 1116 —1½ Nov 1089½ 1093½ 1088 1089 —7 Nov 1084½ 1084½ 1084½ 1084½ +2 Est. sales 156,039. Wed.’s sales 292,807 Wed.’s open int 871,525, up 6,150

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.