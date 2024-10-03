Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

October 3, 2024, 2:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 614¼ 617¼ 602¾ 603¼ —12
Mar 636 639 625¾ 626 —11¼
May 647¾ 650¾ 638¼ 638¾ —10¼
Jul 653 656¼ 644¼ 644¾ —10
Sep 662 665 654¼ 654½ —9
Dec 673½ 677¾ 667¼ 667¾ —8½
Mar 681½ 684¼ 675¾ 676 —8
Jul 689¾ 689¾ 655¼ 655¼ —11
Est. sales 110,181. Wed.’s sales 200,817
Wed.’s open int 382,988, up 4,052
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 431½ 433¼ 428½ 429¼ —3¼
Mar 448¾ 450½ 446¼ 446½ —3½
May 457¾ 459¼ 455½ 455¾ —3
Jul 462¾ 464¼ 460¾ 461 —2¾
Sep 453½ 454¾ 452 452½ —2
Dec 457¾ 458¾ 456¼ 456¾ —1½
Mar 469 469 467 467 —1¾
May 474¼ 474½ 473¼ 473¾ ¾
Jul 477¾ 477¾ 476½ 476½ —1¼
Sep 461 461 461 461
Dec 460¼ 461½ 459¾ 459¾ ¾
Est. sales 219,005. Wed.’s sales 9,226
Wed.’s open int 1,498,938, up 14,764
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 390 392½ 378¼ 386 —3¾
Mar 387¼ 387¼ 378 384½ —2¾
Est. sales 498. Wed.’s sales 467
Wed.’s open int 3,977
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1053¾ 1056¼ 1041¾ 1047¼ —8¾
Jan 1070¾ 1074½ 1060¼ 1065½ —8¾
Mar 1086½ 1089¼ 1075¼ 1080½ —8¼
May 1100 1102½ 1089¼ 1094 —8¼
Jul 1110 1112½ 1099¼ 1104½ —8
Aug 1107¾ 1110½ 1098¼ 1103 —8
Sep 1095½ 1096½ 1085 1092¼ —5¼
Nov 1092½ 1096¼ 1083½ 1089 —7¼
Jan 1097½ 1106½ 1094½ 1099¼ —7¾
Mar 1100½ 1106¾ 1100½ 1102¾ —5
May 1109¼ 1110¼ 1104 1104 —7½
Jul 1114½ 1116½ 1114½ 1116 —1½
Nov 1089½ 1093½ 1088 1089 —7
Nov 1084½ 1084½ 1084½ 1084½ +2
Est. sales 156,039. Wed.’s sales 292,807
Wed.’s open int 871,525, up 6,150

