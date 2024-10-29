Precision Drilling: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Tuesday reported net income of $28.7 million…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Tuesday reported net income of $28.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $1.69.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $349.8 million in the period.

