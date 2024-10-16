PPG Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $468 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $2. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.13 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $4.58 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.65 billion.

PPG Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.15 to $8.30 per share.

