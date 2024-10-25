Portland General Electric: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland General Electric Co. (POR) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $94…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland General Electric Co. (POR) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $94 million.

The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $929 million in the period.

Portland General Electric expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.08 to $3.18 per share.

