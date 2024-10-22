Polaris Inc: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — Polaris Inc. (PII) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $27.7 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Medina, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were 73 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Medina, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The snowmobile and ATV maker posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.

