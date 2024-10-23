Plexus: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $41.2…

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $41.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Neenah, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.48. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.85 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $111.8 million, or $4.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.96 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Plexus expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.52 to $1.67.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $960 million to $1 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

