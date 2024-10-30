Live Radio
Pilgrim’s Pride: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 30, 2024, 4:57 PM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC) on Wednesday reported profit of $349.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greeley, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The poultry producer posted revenue of $4.58 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PPC

