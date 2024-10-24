Piedmont Office: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The Atlanta-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $44.6 million, or 36 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $11.5 million, or 9 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust, based in Atlanta, posted revenue of $139.3 million in the period.

Piedmont Office expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.48 to $1.50 per share.

