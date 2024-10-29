Phillips 66: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Phillips 66 (PSX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $346 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — Phillips 66 (PSX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $346 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.04 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

