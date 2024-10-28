Philips: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) on Monday reported net income of $198.9 million in its…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) on Monday reported net income of $198.9 million in its third quarter.

The Amsterdam-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 35 cents per share.

The medical imaging equipment maker posted revenue of $4.81 billion in the period.

