Philip Morris: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $3.08…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $3.08 billion.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.91 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

Philip Morris expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.45 to $6.51 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.