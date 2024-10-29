Pfizer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.47 billion. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.47 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $17.7 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.19 billion.

Pfizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $2.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $61 billion to $64 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.