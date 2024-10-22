Peoples Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.7 million.…

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.7 million.

The Marietta, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 89 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The financial services and products company posted revenue of $158.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $113.7 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

