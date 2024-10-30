Penumbra: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $29.5 million. The…

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $29.5 million.

The Alameda, California-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $301 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298.1 million.

Penumbra expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.2 billion.

