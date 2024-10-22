PennyMac: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net…

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $69.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake Village, California-based company said it had profit of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.49 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.92 per share.

The mortgage banking and investment management company posted revenue of $411.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $490.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFSI

