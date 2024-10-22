PennyMac Mortgage: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings…

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $41.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake Village, California-based company said it had net income of 36 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $80.9 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PMT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.