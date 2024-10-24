Penns Woods: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) on Thursday reported net income of $4.8…

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) on Thursday reported net income of $4.8 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 63 cents per share.

The holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank posted revenue of $30.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.5 million, beating Street forecasts.

