Peloton: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Thursday reported a loss of $900,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The exercise bike and treadmill company posted revenue of $586 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $574.6 million.

