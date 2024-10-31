Peloton: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

October 31, 2024, 7:17 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Thursday reported a loss of $900,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The exercise bike and treadmill company posted revenue of $586 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $574.6 million.

