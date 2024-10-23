Pegasystems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.4 million in…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $325.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $328.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEGA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEGA

