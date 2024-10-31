Peabody Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $101.3 million.…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $101.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 75 cents per share.

The coal mining company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period.

Peabody Energy shares have climbed 1.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 22%. The stock has risen slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BTU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BTU

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.