PCB Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — PCB Bancorp (PCB) on Thursday reported net income of $7.8 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — PCB Bancorp (PCB) on Thursday reported net income of $7.8 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 52 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $48.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.3 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.