Paypal: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.01 billion.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.20 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The technology platform and digital payments company posted revenue of $7.85 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.86 billion.

Paypal expects full-year earnings to be $3.92 to $3.96 per share.

