Paycom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $73.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $1.31. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.67 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The maker of human-resources and payroll software posted revenue of $451.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $446.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Paycom said it expects revenue in the range of $477 million to $484 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.87 billion.

