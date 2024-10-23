Patterson-UTI: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $978.8 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $978.8 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $2.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The provider of onshore contract drilling services posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

