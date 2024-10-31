Patrick Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $40.9…

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $40.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.80.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The building products manufacturer posted revenue of $919.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $946.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PATK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PATK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.